Lamont Stuart found a second chance in Beatrice with help from Workforce Development and Rare Earth Salts.

Stuart got out of prison and was living at the Oxford House in Beatrice while looking for a job.

Oxford House Inc. Outreach Worker James Phelps and Workforce Development Reemployment Coordinator Brian Koch had connected during a Gage County MAPS (Multiple Agencies Partnering for Success) Coalition Meeting earlier in the month.

Stuart said Phelps suggested that he call Koch.

“Phelps said Koch knows you,” he said. “I said 'I don’t think so. I don’t know anyone in Beatrice,' but when I called he said, 'this is Sergeant Koch' and there was a long pause.”

Koch had previously worked at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and had met Stuart as an inmate. Stuart, now 40, had spent over 18 years of his adult life incarcerated. He was in solitary confinement for ten of those years.

Koch said he never knew Stuart outside of segregation.

“I didn’t realize he was ever getting out of prison,” he said. “But when I talked with him on the phone and knew he was coming into the office, I knew I wanted to help him. I thought of Rare Earth Salts immediately because I knew they would care if he was having a bad day and they would care enough to help him through it.

“When I went in to talk to him, we ended up talking for like three hours. I met Tiffany (Workforce Development Reemployment Coordinator with Adult and Dislocated Case Manager Tiffany Rasmussen) also and they were both so anxious to help me. I wasn’t used to people willing to help me. I’ve always been self-reliant.”

Stuart said he had grown up in the system and was in foster placement during his youth. Phelps had also been in foster care as a youth.

“As a foster kid the foster parents would tell you that they love you and will help you, but when you did something bad they didn’t want us anymore,” Stuart said.

Stuart met Rare Earth Salts Plant Manager Taylor Grabow and Chief Financial Officer Kayla Brewer the same day at the Workforce Development office with Koch and Rasmussen.

“What sold me was when Brewer asked me why I was ready for this change,” he said. “I talked about my faith and we ended up talking for like 45 minutes. I’m not good at small talk and I only talk about what’s important to me. There wasn’t a better fit for me for a job or really in Beatrice.”

Stuart said everyone from Phelps to Koch and Rasmussen with everyone at Rare Earth Salts has taken a chance on him.

Grabow said that when they met Stuart it seemed like he really wanted to change.

“We don’t care about someone’s past,” he said. “We want to help him with a future. We have other people that have a past and have been successful.”

Brewer said she had a feeling that Stuart would be a good fit at Rare Earth Salts.

“He is exactly what we expected,” she said. “We like to see people succeed.”

Stuart spends his time at Rare Earth Salts driving the fork lift and pouring material into a sieve to be separated. He works four days of the week with ten hour days.

Phelps said Stuart has been successful at Oxford House also.

“He never turns down any kind of service work,” he said. “He wants to be an example that change is possible.”

Rasmussen said Stuart has been good to work with.

“He is a good communicator and he’s been working really hard,” she said.

Koch said Stuart had made a complete turnaround from the person that I knew from prison. He credits the success of his current situation to the connections that were made from the coalition meeting. Stuart said it was only something that God could have made happen.

“Only God could have put all these pieces together,” Stuart said.

Koch noted that Rare Earth Salts is a second-chance employer and has partnered with the State of Nebraska with fidelity bonding.

“Fidelity bonding is like an insurance policy for the employer,” he said.

“I’m an advocate for people re-entering the workforce,” he said. “With that, the Oxford House is an integral part of our community and allowing people an opportunity to start over.”

Koch said he hopes Stuart would make Beatrice his home for a long time.

“I’m a transplant to Beatrice,” he said. “I’ve found that Beatrice takes care of their own. I hope that is Stuart’s experience too.”

Brewer and Grabow are also transplants to Beatrice.

“We started this company from an idea,” Brewer said. “We are all family and we have each other’s back.”

Stuart said he wants to encourage anyone who needs to start over.

“Beatrice is a good place to start over, clear your mind and make a change.”