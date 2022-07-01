Man injured after tractor and SUV collide

A Pickrell man was injured after an SUV collided with a tractor Thursday evening.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Gage County Sheriff's Office and Pickrell Fire and Rescue QRT responded to a wreck involving a Chevrolet Suburban and a John Deere tractor.

The investigation revealed a westbound John Deere tractor operated by Billy Harms, 67, of Pickrell attempted to turn into a field to retrieve a hay bail on the south side of the road. As the tractor turned into the eastbound lane of traffic, it was met by a 2007 white Chevrolet Suburban driven by Lanette Nelson, 44, of Pickrell. Harms stated he didn’t see the Suburban as he attempted to turn into the field, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Harms and Nelson were treated on scene by Pickrell Fire and Rescue for non life-threatening injuries. Both individuals refused transportation to the hospital, though Nelson was later taken to Bryan West in Lincoln for chest pains.

All airbags were deployed in Nelson's Suburban. Harms was not ejected from the tractor after the initial contact.

Restraints were used in the Suburban. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been a factor in the accident.

