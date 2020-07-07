Man injured following moped crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Beatrice man was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital after a car collided with the moped he was riding in Beatrice Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m. 2009 Subaru Legacy was westbound on Lincoln Street approaching 10th Street. A northbound moped driven by Patrick Ramsey, 62, of Beatrice was traveling northbound and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection.

After stopping, an accident report stated Ramsey entered the intersection and the back tire of the moped was hit by the passing car.

Ramsey was ejected from the moped and flew over the windshield of the other car.

Sayers told police she saw the moped enter the intersection but was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting it.

Ramsey was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital following the crash.

