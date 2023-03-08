A construction worker was life flighted to a Lincoln hospital after being injured in Pickrell.

On Tuesday at approximately 9:12 a.m. the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a workplace injury accident in Pickrell.

A press release from the department stated that a construction worker was injured when a piece of hydraulic equipment malfunctioned and injured the employee. The employee, who was working in a hole approximately seven feet deep, was retrieved from the hole by members of the Pickrell Fire Department Quick Response Team (QRT) and the Beatrice Fire and Rescue.

An investigator from the sheriff’s office responded to the scene, and the injured worker in Pickrell was transported by StarCare air ambulance to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln with a head injury.