Man sleeping in car arrested for drug possession

A man found sleeping in a car this week was arrested for drug possession.

At around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jefferson County Communications received a call of an unresponsive individual parked in the caller’s driveway.

The Jefferson County Ambulance and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office were dispatched, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, a male individual was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Authorities were eventually able to wake him up and he was checked out by ambulance personnel and found to be ok.

The individual, Roy Jones, was determined to have no driver’s license or vehicle insurance. Upon further investigation 9.2 grams of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle. Jones was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

