Man transported to hospital after consuming methamphetamine

A man arrested by Beatrice police ended up in a Lincoln hospital after consuming methamphetamine in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday Beatrice police received a report that 27-year-old Sergio Mendoza was seen entering a residence in the 1300 block of Market Street where he was known to have an active protection order against entering.

Arrest documents state that when police arrived nobody answered the door.

The homeowner, who is the petitioner, saw police at the residence on a home security camera and asked why they were there. The petitioner came to the residence and allowed police inside.

Arrest documents state the residence was “trashed” and a door leading to a staircase was barricaded shut. Mendoza was found and detained in handcuffs.

Documents noted Mendoza was arrested for a domestic abuse protection order violation from the same petitioner and residence in February.

While en route to the jail, Mendoza started showing signs of injecting methamphetamine and was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital. Documents state Mendoza told police he ate the methamphetamine for fear police would find it. He was ultimately transported to Bryan Health East in Lincoln for treatment before being lodged in the Gage County Detention Center for tampering with physical evidence and a domestic abuse protection order violation.

