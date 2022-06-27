Man who drove through yards arrested for DUI

Beatrice police arrested a man for driving under the influence after he allegedly drove through several yards Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m. Beatrice police responded to the 2700 block of Elk Street for reports of white truck that was driving through yards.

A security camera captured the vehicle in question, which was seen swerving onto North 27th Street and driving on two yards. Police were also made aware that there were children playing outside at the time of the incident.

A truck matching the description was located in the 100 block of North 28th Street, and another witness approached police to say the driver was being erratic. The witness said the driver’s name was Coltin, and the truck was registered to 26-year-old Coltin Klaus. The witness told police Klaus was passed out in the back yard.

Klaus was found unresponsive but breathing. Arrest documents state he eventually woke up and was told he was being transported to the hospital for treatment. He became agitated and tried to go in a garage and shut the door on officers, at which point he was placed under arrest.

Documents state Klaus showed signs of impairment, smelled of alcohol and threw up at one point during the contact.

Klaus was cleared by the hospital and placed under arrest for driving under the influence, willful reckless driving, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

