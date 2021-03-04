Man who fired gun through hotel door gets probation

A Kansas man was sentenced to three years of probation for firing a gun in Beatrice last year, hitting a hotel door.

Taylor R. Turner, 25, of Great Bend, Kan., was sentenced Thursday in Gage County District Court. He was initially charged with a class 1C felony for discharging a firearm near a building or vehicle, though the charge was reduced as part of an agreement with prosecutors that lowered it to a class 2 felony.

Two additional charges of using a firearm to commit a felony and criminal mischief valued at $500-$1,500 were both dismissed.

Turner was arrested in August after Beatrice police were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express in north Beatrice the evening of Aug. 8 for reports that a man had fired a handgun at an exterior door of the building.

Upon arrival, arrest documents state witnesses said a man walked to the door on the north side of the building near the conference center and shot the glass with a handgun.

A manager identified the suspect as Turner, who was staying at the hotel.