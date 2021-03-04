Man who fired gun through hotel door gets probation

A Kansas man was sentenced to three years of probation for firing a gun in Beatrice last year, hitting a hotel door.
Taylor R. Turner, 25, of Great Bend, Kan., was sentenced Thursday in Gage County District Court. He was initially charged with a class 1C felony for discharging a firearm near a building or vehicle, though the charge was reduced as part of an agreement with prosecutors that lowered it to a class 2 felony.
Two additional charges of using a firearm to commit a felony and criminal mischief valued at $500-$1,500 were both dismissed.
Turner was arrested in August after Beatrice police were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express in north Beatrice the evening of Aug. 8 for reports that a man had fired a handgun at an exterior door of the building.
Upon arrival, arrest documents state witnesses said a man walked to the door on the north side of the building near the conference center and shot the glass with a handgun.
A manager identified the suspect as Turner, who was staying at the hotel.
Turner was contacted in his room and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was detained during the investigation and a .38 special revolver was in the room. Turner gave police permission to search the room and retrieve the gun.