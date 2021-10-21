Man who fled deputies sentenced to prison

A Beatrice man who fled deputies earlier this year was sentenced to prison in Gage County District Court.

Michael M Morgan, 31, was sentenced to two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance, and two years for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. The two sentencing are to be served consecutively, totaling four years.

Additional charges of failure to deliver the title on the sale of a vehicle, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia were previously dismissed.

Judge Rick Schreiner also ordered the sentence be served consecutive to a Dawson County case where he was sentenced in August to one year in prison for theft by receiving stolen property and 60 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Morgan was arrested on Jan. 5 by Gage County Sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop on a Dodge Avenger with no license plates at South LaSalle and West Mary streets in Beatrice.

Arrest documents state Morgan was identified as the driver, and said he just purchased the car and did not have a license with him. Neither the title or bill of sale for the vehicle had been filled out.

Dispatch advised the deputy that Morgan had outstanding warrants from both Lancaster and Dawson counties. He was asked to step out of the vehicle, but drove off.

Morgan drove through multiple red lights as he attempted to evade deputies. Troopers with the State Patrol deployed spike strips, and Morgan continued to flee with a flat tire. The front left tire eventually came off the vehicle, and Morgan continued to drive on the rim.

He eventually stopped and was taken into custody on Southwest 29th and Ash roads, about three miles southwest of Cortland.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities found a methamphetamine pipe, syringes and a digital scale.

