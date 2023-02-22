A Missouri man previously sentenced to probation for robbing a Beatrice bank in 2017 was resentenced to prison this week.

Terry L Bailes, 59, was sentenced to 7-10 years in Gage County District Court on Wednesday for attempted robbery.

The charge was previously amended to include “attempted” as part of a plea agreement, and he was sentenced to a 36 month probation term in the case in April 2018.

The following March a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to comply with the terms of probation, and he was arrested on the warrant more than 3 ½ years later.

Bailes was convicted of robbing Great Western Bank on Oct. 30, 2017.

Bales, who was homeless at the time of the robbery, told police he committed the crime so he could be arrested.

Without a weapon, Bailes entered the bank and demanded money before asking the teller to call police, saying that he wanted to go to prison.

He left the bank with $10, purchased cigarettes and waited for police around a block from the scene of the robbery, telling officers immediately that he was the suspect they were looking for.