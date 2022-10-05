Man who stabbed brother-in-law sentenced to probation

A Beatrice man who stabbed a family member last year was sentenced to probation in Gage County District Court.

Michael E. Tamerius, 37, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, where he was sentenced for two counts of third-degree assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

District Court Judge Rick Schreiner sentenced Tamerius to one year of probation on each of the three counts to be served consecutively, totaling three years.

Defense attorney Lee Timan said the case nearly went to trial, and that argued it was a case of self defense.

“Mr. Tamerius made a snap decision, pulled the pocket knife that he had in his pocket out and stabbed his brother-in-law once,” Timan said. “He then immediately once he realized what had happened he rendered aid to his brother-in-law. He was actually the one outside trying to stop the bleeding when police officers arrived.”

Tamerius was arrested last October when Beatrice police were called to a stabbing in the 1100 block of Meriwether St.

Dispatchers advised Tamerius was applying pressure to the victim’s wound in the front yard of the residence.

The wound was around one inch long and appeared to be a straight puncture on the abdomen.

The victim was transported to a Lincoln hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Tamerius was interviewed by police, and arrest documents state he told them he was taking a nap with another person when the victim woke him up by yelling.

The two got into an argument, and Tamerius said he pulled out a pocket knife when the victim raised his fists, acting like he was going to throw a punch.

Tamerius then stabbed the victim at a downward angle. Tamerius said he didn’t realize the victim was actually stabbed, and once he realized it he directed the victim outside and to lay down while he put pressure on the wound.