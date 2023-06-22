A Fairbury man who stole an estimated 34 catalytic converters was sent to prison Thursday in Gage County District Court.

Nicholas S. Fentress, 27, was sentenced by District Court Judge Rick Schreiner to two years in prison for each of two counts of theft valued $1,500-$5,000, 4-6 years for burglary, two years for possession of a controlled substance and ordered to pay $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences are to be served concurrently, totaling 4-6 years in prison.

Fentress was previously allowed into the Drug Court program, an intensive program that’s an alternative to incarceration for drug offenders, though he failed to meet the drug court’s requirements and was sentenced to prison this week.

“Drug court is an intensive supervised probation, you were given a chance,” Schreiner said. “Unfortunately Mr. Fentress, you wanted to do drug court on your terms, not ours.”

Fentress was arrested in the case in 2021 after Beatrice police received reports of a theft from Jet Racing.

Arrest documents state that a catalytic converter and two racing wheels were taken out of a pickup. Surveillance footage showed a man entering from the west side of the property, making two trips.

Workers at Beatrice Scrap were given a description of the vehicle, and Fentress was identified as the suspect. He was also linked to more catalytic converter thefts in the area.

From July to September of 2021, Fentress had an estimated 34 catalytic converters that he sold to Beatrice Scrap for more than $6,000. While being arrested, police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside his vehicle.