Man with four prior protection order violations arrested

A man with four previous protection order violations was arrested Saturday by Beatrice police for again violating an active protection order.

On Saturday Beatrice police were called to the 200 block of South 16th Street for reports of a protection order violation.

Authorities were advised that Robert Stefonovich, 61, was at a residence uninvited, and the resident had a protection order against him.

Arrest documents state Stefonovich was seen leaving the area when police arrived, and went into another apartment. The officer went to the apartment to speak with him, and meanwhile another officer learned he was not supposed to be at that location.

Documents state Stefonovich appeared intoxicated and told police he was invited to the apartment, while the victim told police Stefonivoch had entered the apartment without warning.

An active harassment protection order was in place against Stefonovich at the time and was active since May. He also trespassed at the residence the day before the order was active.

Arrest documents noted four prior protection order violations, and eight trespassing incidents in Stefonovich’s criminal history. He was placed under arrest violating a protection order and second-degree trespassing.