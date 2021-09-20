 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Market Street home damaged by fire
0 Comments
alert

Market Street home damaged by fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Market Street home was damaged following a fire late Monday morning.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue workers were dispatched to the 800 block of Market Street for reports of smoke coming from the residence. A unit that was already responding to a non-emergency call went to the residence and assisted two people outside, while additional firefighters made their way to the scene.

“We arrived and there was fire coming out of the back side of the house,” said Beatrice Fire and Rescue Capt. Craig Fisher. “We made a quick attack into the kitchen area and got it knocked down and entered the attic and put the rest out.”

Fisher said the Nebraska State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the fire, and determined it was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit in the rental property.

Fisher said there were also cats inside the residence at the time, and none were killed in the fire. He added that the damage to the kitchen and attic areas was significant.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News