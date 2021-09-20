Market Street home damaged by fire

A Market Street home was damaged following a fire late Monday morning.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue workers were dispatched to the 800 block of Market Street for reports of smoke coming from the residence. A unit that was already responding to a non-emergency call went to the residence and assisted two people outside, while additional firefighters made their way to the scene.

“We arrived and there was fire coming out of the back side of the house,” said Beatrice Fire and Rescue Capt. Craig Fisher. “We made a quick attack into the kitchen area and got it knocked down and entered the attic and put the rest out.”

Fisher said the Nebraska State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the fire, and determined it was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit in the rental property.

Fisher said there were also cats inside the residence at the time, and none were killed in the fire. He added that the damage to the kitchen and attic areas was significant.

