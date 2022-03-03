Married couple files run for School Board

A husband and wife are both running for Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education this year.

Matt and Crystal Anderson, married for 12 years, moved to Beatrice in 2014. Matt, employed at Exmark Manufacturing Company, said they moved to the community for work.

Their interest in local politics surged early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when school districts across the country wrestled with mask mandates. Crystal also mentioned the School Board’s plans for a new elementary building.

“The School Board was enforcing the masks and not allowing the parents to choose,” Crystal said. “And also with the fact that they went behind the parents and the City for building a new school building… I know that we need a new school, but the fact that it was put down more than once and they did it anyway is what I’m not happy with.”

Matt said he questions the efficacy of masks and that the district had no room deciding what children had to wear.

“The mask mandate of the students against the parents’ wishes, which I see as a medical device because they’re using it to stop a medical thing, which kind of violates HIPPA I believe and the parents’ rights to choose,” Matt said. “…My background in engineering, I can look at the math. The masks don’t stop the spread of COVID. And yet they did this anyway and enforced it. And that’s what got me interested. What was going on was, ‘Is the parent in charge of the child or not?’”

Matt and Crystal said school-wide mask mandates harmed child development.

“It keeps them from being able to see facial expressions, so they don’t know if the person is a good person or not,” Crystal said. “…Kids can’t identify with the emotions. They can’t see the facial expressions because all they can see is the eyes.”

Matt said he is skeptical of the numbers of COVID-19 deaths, which have nearly reached 1 million in the United States, saying they were deaths ‘with’ COVID and not ‘because of’ COVID.

Matt and Crystal also said, if elected, they would guard against instructional materials like Critical Race Theory. A product of legal studies, CRT challenges students to look beyond the interpersonal characteristics of racism and toward its system-wide effects. The two said CRT promotes racism and divisiveness.

Matt agreed with Crystal on the subject of the new elementary school building, though both said they acknowledged the problems with the old elementary buildings.

“The latest thing that really sealed the deal really is the School Board with the new school,” he said. “It should have been a bond issue. If the parents and the tax payers say that’s not a priority, then the elected official needs to respect that.”

The two said their primary concerns would involve doing independent research and ensuring the rights of parents in the school district.

“Our major motivations for running really are parental rights and getting that taken care of,” he said. “Wherever you stand, whatever you believe, about what our government has done, just keep our rights of Americans and as parents. Because if you take sovereignty from me over my child’s welfare, that is huge. And the school is there to help the parent, not take away the parent’s choices.”

The two entered a hotly-contested race for School Board. On the spring ballot, their names will appear amongst others for the primary. The top eight vote-getters will then advance to the November election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0