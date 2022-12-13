 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marshals arrest man with warrants in southeast Nebraska

U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Fairbury who had multiple warrants in southeast Nebraska.

On Wednesday morning, the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force was in Fairbury attempting to locate a fugitive with numerous felony warrants from Gage and Jefferson Counties.

According to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the task force had information to believe that 29 year-old Devon Kagy was hiding in Fairbury at different locations.

With the assistance from the sheriff’s office, Kagy was located outside of a residence in the 800 block of eighth Street in Fairbury. He was taken into custody at approximately 8 a.m.

Kagy was wanted out of Gage and Jefferson counties for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, probation violations, terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and flight to avoid arrest.

Kagy was transported to the Gage County Jail after he was arrested.

Devon Kagy

Devon Kagy 
