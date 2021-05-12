Mary Jurgens

Years in nursing: 46

Specialty/department: medical/surgical floor

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

My mother talked me into it. It’s a good career. You meet a lot of people, you help a lot of people, and it just makes you feel good. And it makes them feel good, too.

How has COVID-19 impacted the last year?

The hardest part of the COVID that I saw was how the patients were unable to see their families. I think that was just very difficult to watch. People being so sick, and being unable to have their families with them. And then not to know any of us that were taking care of them, and then we come in to elderly people with outfits on that look like astronauts. Just not being able to go places that you’d like to go. I think that pretty much covers it. It’s just a different world.

What's one fact about you people would be surprised to know?