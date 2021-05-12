Mary Jurgens

Years in nursing: 46
Specialty/department: medical/surgical floor
Why did you choose to become a nurse?
My mother talked me into it. It’s a good career. You meet a lot of people, you help a lot of people, and it just makes you feel good. And it makes them feel good, too.
How has COVID-19 impacted the last year?
The hardest part of the COVID that I saw was how the patients were unable to see their families. I think that was just very difficult to watch. People being so sick, and being unable to have their families with them. And then not to know any of us that were taking care of them, and then we come in to elderly people with outfits on that look like astronauts. Just not being able to go places that you’d like to go. I think that pretty much covers it. It’s just a different world.
What's one fact about you people would be surprised to know?
I like to spend time with my kids, but everybody knows that. In the summertime, I go every week with my grandkids somewhere. We go on outings. So I spend a lot of time with my grandchildren. We go to the zoo, we go to miniature golf. My daughter finds little areas that would interest kids, and then we go do that.
What's one thing you wish people understood about nurses?
I think they probably wouldn’t realize some of the odd hours nurses work. We work some unusual hours. And I think they wouldn’t understand the variety of people that we meet in our careers. There are so many different personalities that you find, and get to know and enjoy.
What's been the hardest part of being a nurse in the last year?
The COVID unit. But really, every nurse over here took their turn in the COVID unit. Everybody on the medical floor. And it was quite an experience. We used different gowns than we had ever used for isolation, and it was just a totally different experience.
How do you relieve stress after a busy week?
I walk. We have a farm, and I ride my golf cart around the farm. It’s a fun thing to do.
What are your hobbies or interests?
I cook a lot and visit my friends. We have little nurses groups. With COVID, we haven’t done it so much, but we have a monthly group that nurses meet, and we go out and eat and visit with each other with retired nurses. I have another group of nurses that I go out with to breakfast, when COVID isn’t around. COVID has stopped a lot of things.