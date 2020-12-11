Mask mandate in Beatrice to continue another month

A mask mandate will be in place in Beatrice for at least another month.
The Beatrice Board of Health voted at its Friday meeting to institute another mask mandate for public places that will be in effect until at least Jan. 15.
The current mandate, which was approved in November, was set to sunset on Dec. 15.
The health board includes Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth, Dr. Steven Paulmeyer from Beatrice Community Hospital, Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang, City Council President Richard Clabaugh and Landmark Snacks general manager Bob Reed.
The meeting was held virtually via Zoom, and the public comment portion of the meeting was capped at 30 minutes. Six people were allowed to speak. All six were opposed to mask mandates.
Joseph Brewer spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, voicing opposition to another mask mandate. Brewer said he works as a chemist, and there are few people in Gage County qualified to determine if masks effectively slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I am not a Beatrice native but this town is the only place my wife and I have truly called home,” he said. “I am not OK with leaving the welfare of my children, neighbors and their businesses in the hands of individuals disconnected from the community. Current methods have shown themselves completely ineffective over the course of the pandemic. I would hope that rational minds in this town understand that doing the same thing as everyone else will not generate a different result.”
Kate Ratigan, who owns the Black Crow restaurant in downtown Beatrice, expressed concern that mandates hurt local businesses.
“If this is dramatically affecting Beatrice, how many deaths have happened in Beatrice because of the COVID virus?,” she said. “There’s only been 10 deaths in Gage County so far since this began. Hospitalizations are down 20% in the last 20 days in the state. I think people wanted to do something, but this is doing something harmful and calling it helpful. Saying it’s to help business has got to be called out. This is not helping business. Please do not delude yourself to think that you’re helping anybody.”
Amy Southwick also expressed a desire to let the mandate expire, saying many people aren’t using them properly to begin with.
“People are not using these masks properly,” she said. “Before we mandate something I think we should look into the possibility of could this contribute to the spread and do exactly the opposite of what we want it to do? There is a lot of tunnel vision in our society as a whole when it comes to COVID...When you put a mask mandate, you put a fear into society.”
The vote to instate another mask mandate was approved unanimously, with Reed abstaining.
After hearing comments from the public, Paulmeyer said articles about studies can be found online to show any results people want, and stressed the severity of COVID-19 in Gage County and Beatrice.
“We currently in Gage County sit at 12th in the state as far as the highest case numbers,” he said. “Nebraska sits at seventh in the country. We are certainly among the worst affected at the moment. Of the top 10 states within the highest case loads, four of those are states without masks mandates. For those of you referring to no evidence that the community mandates have affected case loads, I would point to that as well.”
The mandate approved Friday differs from the first mandate in that it has more exceptions included and is more specific than the blanket-type mandate previously put in place.
“It does require face coverings for all individuals ages 5 and older while indoors in a premise that is open to the general public, unless they can maintain six feet of separation,” city administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said. “There are exceptions, some of those include but are not limited to those with medical conditions, mental health conditions or disabilities. If you’re alone or with immediate family members in an office or setting like that it would not be required. If you’re fishing or at religious services, another one in there is if you’re exercising indoors at a level where the exertion makes it difficult to wear one and you can have six feet of separation.”
The complete document can be found on the city's website.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.