Mayor declares April Autism Awareness Month

According to the CDC, about one in 54 children have been identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder. During a video conference meeting Monday evening, Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth recognized National Autism Awareness Month with a proclamation in front of the city council.

Wirth said that autism or ASD is a neurological disorder with a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication, noting it can affect anyone regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or socioeconomic class.

“Early diagnosis and intervention, as well as ongoing support from family, doctors, therapists and educators can positively impact persons with autism to achieve better outcomes,” Wirth said. “Persons with autism should have access to appropriate services throughout their lifetime so that they may achieve their greatest potential and lead happy and productive lives within their communities.”

Wirth said he encourages citizens to become educated and informed about programs, services and opportunities available for individuals with autism.

