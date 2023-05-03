The Beatrice City Council recognized the Mayor of the Day winners at the meeting on Monday evening. Keep Beatrice Beautiful recruits second grade students to participate in the Great American Cleanup Recycling Project from April 12-21.

Students at four elementary buildings brought recycling items to school to qualify for the prize.

Executive Director Jerry Bucy said he was grateful for the second grade students who participated.

“Their recycling efforts helped keep Beatrice clean and beautiful,” he said.

Each winner received a certificate of appreciation, a gift card from Runza and a coupon from East Court Dairy Queen.

Lincoln Elementary: Lyric Barnhouse, Bryce Bartak, and Charlotte Hain

Paddock Lane Elementary: Luke Kolm, Mary Reed and Nova Weirs

St. Joseph Catholic School: Sidney Davis

St. Paul’s Lutheran School: Neely Shaffer