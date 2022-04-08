Mayoral candidates discuss future of Beatrice

Four Beatrice mayoral candidates took questions at a public forum on Thursday, April 8.

The evening forum, hosted by the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Krista Wiedel, allowed candidates to give introductions and summations. Candidates also answered questions related to their credentials and vision for Beatrice’s future.

All candidates—Gary Barnard, Ashley Mason, Bob Morgan and Jake Speakmen—were present in the Beatrice Public Schools Administration Building.

Barnard is a retired Beatrice native who worked in oil, commercial swine breeding and real-estate. He is serving on the Beatrice City Council. He noted that he was the only candidate who was born and raised and then stayed in Beatrice.

“There’s going to be some issues coming up that will require knowledge of how our city works,” Barnard said. “…The next mayor is going to need experience and expertise to get us through those issues and situations. I will use my private sector knowledge plus my government service experience to resolve any issues brought before us. I know our people.”

Mason described herself as a “God-fearing wife, mother and concerned citizen.” She helped establish the Patriots of Beatrice and Gage County, which recently hosted a Nebraska gubernatorial forum. Mason said the City should not have any ordinances in place that restrict the Constitutional rights of residents.

Mason said the City’s regulations can make starting and operating a business difficult.

“From what I’ve seen on the business side of things, as businesses try to come into Beatrice, they seem to be road-blocked by the current administration,” Mason said. “So as Mayor, I would work to remove those road blocks from businesses…”

Barnard disputed that claim, saying “I don’t think there’s a big negative to what we’re already doing.”

Morgan retired from his role as Vice President of Program Development and Beatrice Campus Director for Southeast Community College this past year. He currently serves on the Beatrice City Council.

Morgan said the City is heading in the right direction, though he noted it must continue to make improvements to the downtown.

“I believe in the last eight years, the Council has been effective and successful,” Morgan said. “I want to see that continue. Our successes are many… I look forward to the future success of the city of Beatrice.”

Morgan listed the City’s milestones, including the new Fire Station, the splash pad and additions to city parks.

Speakman is a diesel mechanic and the commander of the Sons of the American Legion in town. He said he’s running because he wants to see new leadership and more community involvement.

“Not only do we need new businesses,” Speakman said. “We need to fix what’s here… What little business we have here shouldn’t struggle. That’s a big thing to me. Fix what we have. Fix what’s broken. That’s what I do. I’m a mechanic. I fix what’s broken… We need more voices heard in our community.”

The four candidates will appear on the May 10 ballot. Only two will advance to the November election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0