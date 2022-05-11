McLain, Fanning advance in race for Ward 3 City Council

Two candidates for the Beatrice Ward 3 City Council seat will advance to the November election after Tuesday’s primary race.

Current Council President Mike McLain and Paul Fanning will face off in the fall. Caleb Sabatka came in third and will not advance to November.

With all precincts counted, the unofficial results show McLain with 259 votes, Fanning with 116 and Sabatka with 95.

“I’m happy with the results, and I look forward to the fall campaign for the Third Ward,” McLain said. “I’ve learned a lot about Ward 3, and there’s a lot I want to get done.”

McLain said he wants to continue revitalizing and cleaning up the community.

“I’ve enjoyed serving on the Council so far,” he said, “and I want to continue to listen and learn from my constituents.”

Fanning said he is hopeful he can close the gap between him and McLain come November.

“I’m happy the results turned out the way they did,” Fanning said. “…In many ways, Caleb and I are similar in our political philosophy, so I think there’s a real possibility that I can win in November."

Fanning stressed his perspective as a political outsider.

“I really want to be the person on the Council who holds government accountable,” he said. “I think there’s been too much of doing things around here just the way we’ve done them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0