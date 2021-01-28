Meals on Wheels program sees increased need for volunteers

“A business isn’t as much about sales, it’s about serving, and we really feel like we’re serving our community this way,” Zoellner said. “It makes you feel good, and we’re glad to do it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gleason said because volunteers are using their own vehicles and paying for their gas, Meals on Wheels is currently only available within the Beatrice city limits, although she has received interest from surrounding communities.

Volunteer David Gleason said he keeps a map of current drop-off locations to make the routes efficient as possible, and that volunteers deliver anywhere from 10-15 meals per route.

“People can volunteer to deliver one day a month, or we have people that deliver like us, I think we’re doing seven days this month,” Mickey Gleason said. “So just whatever works into your schedule. We’ll call and ask if you can take any routes that month, and you can pick your days and routes.”

Gleason said due to COVID, meals are currently being dropped off at people’s doors, but that during regular times it’s not uncommon for the volunteers to be the only individual that the person receiving the meal sees that day. Because of this, Gleason said she has had to call the hospital to check on and hospitalize individuals before.