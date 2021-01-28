Meals on Wheels program sees increased need for volunteers

With winter weather making it hard for some Beatrice citizens to travel, in addition to the fact that people with certain medical conditions are at in increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and are encouraged to stay home, local services like the Meals on Wheels has become an increasingly crucial program.
The Meals on Wheels program delivers balanced meals following federal guidelines, and prepared by the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center to people in the community that are injured, recovering from illness, elderly or otherwise unable to prepare their own food.
Mickey Gleason, the president of the program, said roughly 80-100 meals are delivered from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday each week, even if it happens to be a holiday. She said nine volunteers are needed each day, but that the list of available candidates gets smaller during the winter months as volunteers travel south for winter, or don’t feel safe traveling in the ice or snow.
“On days like Monday and Tuesday when the schools were closed, Zoellner Ford takes all nine routes and delivers all the meals for us,” Gleason said. “I call them my snow angels. We have a lot of businesses involved that let their employees off to deliver.”
Jason Zoellner, owner of Zoellner Ford Lincoln of Beatrice, said delivering meals was something the previous owners of Beatrice Ford did, and that it gives employees a nice break from shoveling snow after the winter storms.
“A business isn’t as much about sales, it’s about serving, and we really feel like we’re serving our community this way,” Zoellner said. “It makes you feel good, and we’re glad to do it.”
Gleason said because volunteers are using their own vehicles and paying for their gas, Meals on Wheels is currently only available within the Beatrice city limits, although she has received interest from surrounding communities.
Volunteer David Gleason said he keeps a map of current drop-off locations to make the routes efficient as possible, and that volunteers deliver anywhere from 10-15 meals per route.
“People can volunteer to deliver one day a month, or we have people that deliver like us, I think we’re doing seven days this month,” Mickey Gleason said. “So just whatever works into your schedule. We’ll call and ask if you can take any routes that month, and you can pick your days and routes.”
Gleason said due to COVID, meals are currently being dropped off at people’s doors, but that during regular times it’s not uncommon for the volunteers to be the only individual that the person receiving the meal sees that day. Because of this, Gleason said she has had to call the hospital to check on and hospitalize individuals before.
For individuals interested in utilizing the Meals on Wheels program, Gleason said meals are $4.25 a day, and that the hospital requires a minimum of five days total, but that the meals do not have to be delivered consecutively.
For more information about the program, or to volunteer, people can call Gleason at 402-228-2484.
“We encourage other businesses to serve their community in any capacity that they can…Sometimes, businesses don’t know that there’s a need, so we’re grateful that we were asked, and gladly accepted,” Zoellner said.