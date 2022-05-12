Medical clinic in Plymouth closing

PLYMOUTH -- Jefferson Community Health & Life announced this week that its clinic in Plymouth will be permanently closed in July.

The clinic has been closed since November 2020 because of COVID and will not reopen.

JCH&L CEO Burke Kline said the board voted at its April meeting to permanently close the Plymouth Clinic location.

“While we are sorry to close the Plymouth location, we feel it is important to concentrate our efforts on best serving our patients at our main location in Fairbury,” Kline said in a press release. “We currently have a staff of three family physicians and six mid-level providers. Same day appointments are typically available, and our new clinic location which opens May 16 will offer improved handicapped accessibility, improve infection prevention, and more space to better serve our patients.”

JCH&L announced the new clinic at an announcement celebration and press conference held in July 2017 regarding the Plymouth Plaza. The clinic opened in September 2018.

It closed in March 2020 because of COVID, and reopened in June 2020. It then closed again in November 2020 because of COVID.

