As a project to bring broadband service to rural areas of Gage County progresses, officials are planning an informational meeting next week to discuss the upcoming service.

The rural broadband project was spearheaded by County Board member Emily Haxby, who said an informational meeting is planned for Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at 402 Sports Bar and Grill.

“There’s a lot of challenges to make sure that our maps are accurate,” she said. “I’m finding it very difficult to do on my own. I think I need a little more help from the community to understand what the different technologies are, we can explain what this project is, where it’s going, when it’s happening and focusing on trying to get our maps accurate for Gage County, because if our maps are accurate then we can see more funding potential coming to our county.”

Haxby added that one of seven permits has been issued for the project.

Last September, the County Board approved an agreement with NextLink Internet for the rural broadband project. Project plans date back to around a year ago, and are the result of Gage County receiving just over $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds last year that are earmarked for water, sewer or broadband projects.

The broadband service is expected to be available to customers in around two years, with prices starting at $49.95 for 100 Mbps service. It will be available to 950 homes in northern Gage County.

Under the agreement all of the funds awarded to Gage County would be put toward the project, with the company awarded the project picking up the remainder of the cost over time.

The total project was previously estimated to be up to a $12 million investment in Gage County.