Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The annual Memorial Day program was held at the Evergreen Home Cemetery on Monday morning.

Tim Fralin served as the master of ceremonies. The Beatrice Community Concert Band played prior to the program and throughout the event.

Marine Corp Veteran Eric Book and Army Veteran Samuel Sutphin raised the United States Flag.

First Sgt. Kirk Jensen, D Company 39th Brigade Support Battalion, spoke about the importance of Memorial Day.

“For many the weekend serves as the unofficial beginning of the summer,” he said. “For those of us who have served in the military, Memorial Day holds a greater significance as we commemorate the men and women who lost their lives defending our great nation.

“No matter where the battlefield was the stories of the fallen matter and need to be told. By saying their stories we keep their memories alive.”

Members of the Veteran’s Club served as the firing party. Tyler Brauch and Garrett Easley played Taps and Echo.

The program was sponsored by local veterans’ organizations, Beatrice Cemetery Association and the Gage County Veterans Service Office.