Memorial Day services to honor fallen this holiday weekend

In past years, the lead up to Memorial Day came with a constant checking of the weather and one question in mind: can we fly the flags?

Evergreen Home Cemetery Superintendent Chad Kleveland said he had to answer that question at the last minute a year ago. The morning came with a light drizzle and gray skies. Cotton flags don’t keep well in that weather.

“The all-weather flags are a game changer,” Kleveland said.

All-weather flags, purchased after fundraising efforts by the American Legion in Beatrice, flew in front of the Gage County Courthouse and Veterans Memorial Park all week, despite the murky weather.

American Legion Post 27 Commander Jerry Lamkin said the flags flying this week came as a kind of "thank you" to the community of Beatrice for giving the $22,500 needed for the flags.

Lamkin and Kleveland said the all-weather flags do much more than put minds at ease.

“It might hopefully get people to think about the real meaning of Memorial Day,” Kleveland said. “The meaning has kind of gotten lost with all the camping and the barbecues. It’s a really important day to remember those who’ve sacrificed.”

Beatrice is holding its Memorial Day service on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery. The Gage County Veterans Service Office puts together the event with members of the community’s veteran organizations and workers at the cemetery.

Around 3,000 smaller flags mark veteran graves there, put up by volunteers on Thursday, Kleveland said.

The service will last about 45 minutes and will feature David Ossian, the national liaison to the Marine for Life Network, as a guest speaker. Ossian served as a Marine, and his work now involves training League members across the country to better support and mentor transitioning Marines and their families.

Scott Bates, the Gage County Veterans Service Officer, said in all the fun of the weekend, it’s important to attend the service and pay homage.

“It’s the way to pay respect to all of our fallen service members,” Bates said. “It’s a really nice way to pay tribute to the people who’ve kept this country free.”

Communities across the area are hosting Memorial Day services Sunday and Monday, including the following.

On Sunday, May 29:

The Steele City American Legion Campbell Kline Post #349 and Auxiliary will conduct Memorial Day Services at the Steele City Cemetery at 2 p.m. and at the Joy Creek Cemetery southwest of Hollenberg, Kansas at 3:15 p.m.

Pleasant View Cemetery Memorial Day Service: 2 p.m. Sharon Schuster will be giving the message and Alycia Jurgens will be the soloist.

Liberty American Legion Post 346 memorial events: Summerfield, Kan. Cemetery Program at 9:30 a.m., Mission Creek Cemetery Program at 10:30 a.m.

Pickrell's service is at Zion Lutheran Church at 2:30 p.m.

On Monday, May 30

DeWitt Hawes-Wood American Legion Post is hosting a service at Oak Grove at 10:30 a.m.

Beatrice’s service is at Evergreen Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

