Mental health during a pandemic

COVID-19 has had an impact on every facet of our lives, including our mental health.

Mental health providers and schools are seeing changes in our youth in their behaviors and symptoms related to the isolation we’ve all experienced.

“Yes, we’ve definitely seen a difference in our community,” said Amber Ferguson, Blue Valley Behavioral Health Mental Health Director.

Ferguson said that they’ve seen an increase in suicidal behavior, substance use (specifically alcohol, marijuana and vaping) and truancy in the youth population. In adults and youth there is an increase in anxiety since COVID.

“There’s anxiety in having COVID and anxiety in the community just surrounding COVID. So they’re self-medicating with drugs, alcohol and vaping,” said Ferguson. “In some of our kids, the anxiety is so pronounced, it’s causing a problem with the kids getting to school."

Ferguson said that in the 52 years since Blue Valley has been in existence, there has never been a waiting list until now. In the last six months there has been a waiting list of 15-50 people waiting for assessments.

Dr. Don Belau, Psychologist for Beatrice Public Schools, said he has seen an increase in anxiety since the beginning of COVID.

“We might see that show up differently across the population," he said. "Youth with Attention Deficit Disorder process and scan their world in a different way than others. So there may be an increase in impulsivity or depression, but the dominant theme is anxiety.

“I can’t speak specifically to Beatrice and Gage County, but in Lancaster County, youth suicide attempts are at the highest level in 2021 than it’s ever been measured before. That’s concerning and a reflection of a lot of dynamics. My suspicion is there is also an increase in non-suicidal, self-harm behaviors, as well."

Belau said he was hopeful that we as a society would come through COVID with a renewed emphasis upon promoting resilience and connections.

“There needs to be a continued message to the adults in these kids’ lives of the importance of self-care,” said Belau. “We don’t need the law enforcement officer, the second grade teacher, or the parent to be influenced by their own anxiety, fears or lack of connection.

“It is the responsibility of everyone to positively reinforce and encourage those around you in their daily routines. That encouragement helps heal a lot of wounds. A few kind words or random acts of kindness instills humor and grace that promotes resilience and connection.”

Ferguson said that the keys to helping youth with their mental health starts with controlling our own anxiety.

“Everyone needs to find their own coping strategies, taking care of themselves physically and mentally is important,” said Ferguson. “That’s difficult when we’re short staffed and operating in crisis mode.

“It’s also important that the adults talk to the youth about their level of anxiety and open up that conversation. Validate their feelings and concerns and provide that emotional support, even if we’re feeling anxious too,” said Ferguson.

Both Ferguson and Belau suggested that getting back to our routines and the basics of getting exercise, fresh air and a healthy diet are important in mental health.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0