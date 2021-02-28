Mercantile building owners discuss business during pandemic

“We were kind of blessed that Beatrice really did come out and support us,” Hydo said. “At least on the brewery side of things, we had some really good weeks just on growler sales where people came out and supported us, and [the speakeasy] with our to-go cocktails. It’s a little tighter down here, so it’s hard to social distance, but we’ve kind of rode it out now and we’re definitely starting to see the numbers come back again. I think by late spring here we’ll be back up to 100% capacity again, as far as what we were doing a year ago at this time.”

At the beginning of February, Smoke and Fire announced that they are moving a block from their current location to 402 Court St.

Fred Naumann, the owner of Smoke and Fire, explained that the move was due to wanting to expand his business, and being unable to move to a bigger space in the Mercantile. For current customers that enjoy pairing a cigar with a beer from Stone Hollow and partaking in the two on the Mercantile’s outdoor patio, Naumann said he still plans to work with both entities.

Hydo said that there are already plans for a new tenant in that space.