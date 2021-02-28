Mercantile building owners discuss business during pandemic

Along with March being one year since the first reported cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state of Nebraska, it will also be two years since the first businesses opened at a relaunched version of 301 Court St. in Beatrice, better known as the Mercantile Building.
Owner and Beatrice native Todd Hydo purchased the century-old Mercantile Building with his wife, Soni, in August of 2016. The duo also own Hydo Properties, Lammel Plumbing, the Mechanical Room and one third of Stone Hollow.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Mercantile housed Stone Hollow Brewing Company, Smoke and Fire Cigars, the Mechanical Room speakeasy, Blush Ceramic Studio and a boutique called The Gorgeous Hanger.
Hydo noted that the building has been able to expand businesses in the last year, opening a second boutique called the Blue Bulldog in May.
Kelly Deboer, the owner of Blue Bulldog, said the boutique has gotten very positive feedback from the community so far about their selection of home décor and nostalgic, Beatrice-specific items.
“We carry Arctic Circle sauce. Arctic Circle was a popular restaurant here back in the day that’s no longer here, and they had a fry sauce that everybody loved, so we carry that and everybody gets a kick out of that,” Deboer said. “It kind of takes them back memory lane. And even the 68310 stuff. A lot of people that live here or have moved away and are back visiting get a kick out of getting something to take where they’re at now to remind them of where they grew up.”
“We were kind of blessed that Beatrice really did come out and support us,” Hydo said. “At least on the brewery side of things, we had some really good weeks just on growler sales where people came out and supported us, and [the speakeasy] with our to-go cocktails. It’s a little tighter down here, so it’s hard to social distance, but we’ve kind of rode it out now and we’re definitely starting to see the numbers come back again. I think by late spring here we’ll be back up to 100% capacity again, as far as what we were doing a year ago at this time.”
At the beginning of February, Smoke and Fire announced that they are moving a block from their current location to 402 Court St.
Fred Naumann, the owner of Smoke and Fire, explained that the move was due to wanting to expand his business, and being unable to move to a bigger space in the Mercantile. For current customers that enjoy pairing a cigar with a beer from Stone Hollow and partaking in the two on the Mercantile’s outdoor patio, Naumann said he still plans to work with both entities.
Hydo said that there are already plans for a new tenant in that space.
“If it goes through, it’s going to be a very extensive build-out first, so I’m guessing it’ll probably be either late spring or summer,” Hydo said. “Right now it’s just kind of a serious idea, but something will be in it by summer no matter what. The only thing that holds it back is maybe because it’s a smaller space, but everybody’s got an idea for it. The one we’ve got brewing right now, no pun intended, is I think the one that’s going to fit the building the best.”
Hydo said the pandemic impacted their plan to expand businesses to the second floor of the building last year, but that developments for that project have recently started up again. He said the second floor can hold five to eight spaces, depending on the tenants’ business.
Hydo said he wants all of the businesses in the Mercantile to complement and not compete with each other, and that suggestions have included a salon, a tattoo parlor, and most notably a restaurant.
“Of course, we would take the second floor and encompass that into the entertainment district that we have already for the basement and first floor. The whole building would then be an entertainment district. That’s one thing that we can offer that nobody else can in the state right now, we have the only indoor entertainment district license in the state of Nebraska. So I think once the word gets out, we should have no problem attracting.”
An entertainment district designation allows customers the option of taking their alcoholic drinks to other areas inside the building that are outside of the brewery. Entertainment districts refer to a common area where eating and drinking are allowed, such as the Railyard in Lincoln, and the Aksarben Village and Capitol District in Omaha.
Main Street Beatrice director Michael Sothan said the projects that the Hydos have undertaken at the Mercantile highlights exciting possibilities for the city.
“Since 2016, we’ve had a net gain of 25 shops in downtown Beatrice, well over 100 new jobs, and truly millions of dollars of investments,” Sothan said. “No one would say that we’re done, we still have plenty of work ahead of us, but when you see a building like the Beatrice Mercantile Building that was truly, mostly vacant, had been since the early 90s, or at least under performing and mostly used for storage with broken out windows and just real troubles. When you see a building like that become what it is today, it just really highlights the pride and the possibilities that are available here in Beatrice and in our downtown.”
Hydo stressed the importance of supporting local businesses and shopping locally once the pandemic is over.
“As we seek to return to normalcy, a big part of that normalcy is being able to have a vibrant community and having places that we want to go to, whether that’s going out to eat, or having a drink at a place like the brewery, just doing our shopping and taking our friends and family,” Sothan said. “If we don’t support those local shops, we definitely will have a chance at losing those businesses…Its local people that have made an investment to this community, that are wanting to provide something of quality for our residents. They’ve taken a chance on Beatrice, and it’s now our time to try to make sure that they’re able to be here for the future.”