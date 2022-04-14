Middle School hosts Hope Week activities

The Beatrice Middle School has been celebrating Hope Week with games, dress up days and special activities.

The week was planned by Hope Squad students. Hope Squad is a group of approximately 30 peer nominated students that meet once a month at the Beatrice Middle School. Students receive education around suicide prevention and building hope and engagement in the school.

The model was developed in Utah by Dr. Greg Hudnall. Schools throughout the United States have adopted the program. The Beatrice Middle School began implementing Hope Squad programming in 2018.

Research has shown that youth in distress and considering suicide usually will not tell an adult, but they will tell a peer. Hope Squad students become trained observers who can recognize and respond to suicide warning signs.

“They are the 'eyes and ears' for school’s adult leadership,”said Hudnall.

Approximately eight adults from the school and community serve on the school’s Advisor Team.

“Hope Week is an important event for our school and our students," said Angie Vogel, BMS Guidance Counselor and Hope Squad Advisor." Our Hope Squad works to share hope and suicide prevention. Hope Week is really a chance for our squad to share what they’re learning with our student body. We want to help break down the walls of silence so students who are struggling have access to support."

On Monday Hope Squad members greeted students as they came in the door with cheers and high fives. Throughout the week several QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) logos was hidden for students to look for and turn into the office for house points. Hope Squad members wrote kind messages on sticky notes for locker tags.

Additional games and special activities were held throughout Hope Week to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

