Students at Beatrice Middle School will be able to access a new mini market within the next week.

On Wednesday afternoon, several administrators from Beatrice Public Schools with the school resource officers met at Russ’ Market in Beatrice to shop for the mini markets at the high school and middle school.

Last fall the Beatrice High School worked closely with the Community Food Pantry to provide support to students and families who needed food assistance.

School Resource Officer Zac Lauenstein said the support from the community has been huge.

“We wouldn’t have been able to start the BHS mini market without the support of the Community Food Pantry,” he said. “When the Rotary Club of Beatrice contacted us about applying for the grant, we recognized this as an opportunity to grow and expand to include the BMS. The support from the community has been huge and we are able to support our families and fill in the gaps when needed.”

The mini markets at both schools have become a function of BPS with the resource officer program. It has separated from the Community Food Pantry.

“They support the program behind the scenes, but really needed to be able to do what they do, and we needed to continue to support our students," Lauenstein said.

BMS Principal Andrew Haake said the high school had success with the mini market in helping students and the middle school felt there was a need for their students and families as well.

“Last year we had a grant for fresh fruit and vegetables, but the grant parameters changed, and the middle school was no longer eligible,” he said.

BMS Assistant Principal Craig Stengel said most of the students had snacks the grant provided last year.

“About 95% of the students had snacks on Tuesdays and Thursdays because of the grant,” he said.

Haake said this is not the same type of program, but it will help meet a need for some students.

“I’m excited to have this service at BMS for those students who need it and we will lean on the experience of BHS,” Haake said.

The free and reduced lunch rate at both the high school and the middle school is about 50%.

Superintendent Jason Alexander said this is a great idea from the administrative staff that helps kids and our community.

“It’s really exciting to work with people who want to help kids and have a heart for families,” he said.

BMS School Resource Officer Natasha Nesbitt said the BMS mini market would be on the second floor.

“We will be working out some logistics within the next week in serving students in a confidential way,” she said. “I’ve been looking for recipes for the food that we have on hand at the mini market to help the kids prepare meals for their families.”

Russ’ Market Store Director Pat Tappee said they were excited to be a part of supporting the mini market programs and the community.

“We’ve worked with the Community Food Pantry for a number of years,” he said. “When Zac Lauenstein called, we immediately wanted to be involved. A lot of families are struggling with the increases in food costs and so whatever we can do to help, we’re happy to do. We’re proud to support the community in whatever way we can.”

Elementary students will continue to be supported by the Backpack program.

Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation can make checks payable to Beatrice Public Schools with a note to designate it to the mini market. Checks can be sent to 320 N. 5th Street, Beatrice.