Mild winter results in cost savings for Beatrice

As spring approaches and an unusually warm winter falls away, Beatrice snow plows stand prepared to answer any remaining snow storms. But the plows haven’t see much action this year.

Jason Moore has worked for Beatrice as the street superintendent for almost a decade now. Before that, he worked as a highway maintenance supervisor for the Nebraska Department of Roads. He said this year’s winter was strangely dry.

“I don’t remember a winter where we had this low of snow totals,” he said. “I know there isn’t any frost in the ground. I know the top layer of soil is extremely dry… I’ve seen sprinklers getting ran in February. I can’t remember ever seeing sprinklers getting ran in February before.”

That lack of snow translated to how the City managed its roads, Moore said. Typically, winter freezes and thaws distend cracks and holes in roadways, but he said that hasn’t been much of an issue this year.

“We haven’t had a large amount of patching material we’ve had to purchase,” he said. “There have been some months in winter in years past that maybe we would have went through maybe 5,000 or 6,000 pounds of patching material. I’ve probably ordered only 900 pounds this year.”

He said snow removal crews used far fewer tons of salt than in past years.

“Usually, I order about 900 tons of salt every year,” he said. “…This year, we’ve used less than 100 tons of salt for the entire winter… At $54 a ton, you’re looking at considerable saving there.”

Moore said they’ve saved on additional materials, including the liquid deicer he introduced to Beatrice upon taking his position. He said using deicer makes snow removal more efficient.

“If you coat it with our liquid deicer, it will lower the melting point of that salt to high or even middle single digits,” he said. “So it really helps us. When we put it out on the roadway, it prevents the bonding of the snow and ice to the roadway because it creates a barrier underneath of it. It may still stick down, but it will melt much quicker... It saves us man hours on the beginning of the storm, and it also saves us man hours because we don’t have to apply as much salt at the end of the storm.”

Moore said those savings will become cash reserves for his department, which he said will help in case of emergency repairs or projects.

But cash isn’t the only thing this winter has allowed Moore’s crews to save; he said the warmer weather permitted more outdoor projects, which will save time in the spring.

“Over the last two weeks, we’ve been doing ditch work,” he said. “We’re doing work we normally would have done in the spring. By doing that now, that’s going to free up time for us in the spring for us to get something else done… We’re going to be quite a bit further ahead.”

Moore was careful to note that none of this means Beatrice is out of the clear just yet.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of nasty snow storms in March and April. Big, heavy and wet snows in March and April. And it could very well happen again this year.”

But with warmer temperatures forecasted next week, the window of opportunity for blizzards is closing. Nevertheless, Moore said his crews are prepared for any final winter onslaughts.

