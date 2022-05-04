Minor injuries reported in crash near Tri County School

Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Tri County school.

Jefferson County Sheriff Nick Georgi said a Tri County student was driving to school in the morning northbound on Highway 103 in a Ford Windstar.

The vehicle turned left to enter the school parking lot, crossing the lane of incoming traffic, and collided with a southbound Ford Taurus that was not going to the school.

Names of those involved were not available Wednesday, but Georgi said both drivers reported minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

The drivers were the only occupants of each vehicle.

Multiple accidents have been reported at the intersection over the years, prompting officials to recently lower the speed limit near the school to 45 mph.

Georgi added that new safety warning lights have been installed, and went active two days before the crash.

