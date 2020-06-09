Minor injuries sustained in crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Minor injuries were sustained when a teenager lost control of the car she was driving and hit a power pole.

At around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, a 17 year old from Beatrice was traveling westbound on West Scott Road near Southwest 103 Road when she lost control of a 2003 Chrysler Sebring. The vehicle entered the north ditch, struck a power pole and fence and came to rest, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The driver and a front passenger refused medical services for non-life-threatening injuries. Both went to a medical facility on their own. Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected to be a factor.

Norris Public Power was advised of the power pole being struck and was requested by the Gage County Sheriff’s Office to be assessed for any damages. The property owner of the fence was made aware of the damages.

