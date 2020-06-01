Minor overturns vehicle near on Highway 77

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A single vehicle crash occurred in Beatrice on Sunday near the Lincoln Street and Highway 77 intersection.

A 15-year-old female was driving a grey Buick SUV west on Lincoln at approximately 2 p.m., where she reportedly attempted to turn right onto Highway 77 at a high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a retaining wall, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The police report states that the individual initially fled the scene, but that officers located her and brought her back to the scene.

The approximate cost of damage to the retaining wall is $1,000, and the vehicle was totaled.

The report does not indicate that the driver sustained any injuries. She was given a citation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0