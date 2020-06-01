Minor overturns vehicle near on Highway 77
View Comments

Minor overturns vehicle near on Highway 77

{{featured_button_text}}
DSC_2953

A single vehicle crash occurred in Beatrice on Sunday near the Lincoln and Highway 77 intersection. A 15-year-old female was driving a grey Buick SUV west on Lincoln at approximately 2p.m., where she reportedly attempted to turn right onto Highway 77 at a high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a retaining wall, causing the vehicle to overturn.

 Monica Brich

A single vehicle crash occurred in Beatrice on Sunday near the Lincoln Street and Highway 77 intersection.

A 15-year-old female was driving a grey Buick SUV west on Lincoln at approximately 2 p.m., where she reportedly attempted to turn right onto Highway 77 at a high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a retaining wall, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The police report states that the individual initially fled the scene, but that officers located her and brought her back to the scene.

The approximate cost of damage to the retaining wall is $1,000, and the vehicle was totaled.

The report does not indicate that the driver sustained any injuries. She was given a citation.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marjorie Hartig
Obituaries

Marjorie Hartig

  • Updated

Marjorie Ann (Hagemeier) Hartig, 82 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News