Miss Nebraska visits Freeman Schools

Miss Nebraska, donning the sparkling sash and tiara that comes with the title, spent her Tuesday in Adams.

Morgan Holen, 2021 Miss Nebraska, shared a presentation on the Gallup CliftonStrengths and on the importance of recognizing one’s aptitudes.

“We talked about naming, claiming and aiming your strengths,” she said. “I get to teach students and teams and organizations all about how to utilize their strengths and how to bring about the best in themselves and their teammates.”

Holen travels 30,000 miles a year, day after day, working Gallup-certified Strengths Coach. The CliftonStrengths Assessment was designed to help individuals discover their top five strengths across multiple domains, including executing, influencing, relationship building and strategic thinking.

Holen said learning those strengths can give students a sense of what is possible.

“I wish I would have known my strengths when I was in seventh grade,” she said. “I feel like sixth, seventh and eighth grade, those are changing times, can be a little bit challenging, may not always be confident in yourself. If I had that knowledge then, I would have been so much more confident in who I was and what my strengths can do. So I like giving that knowledge and that power of understanding what they can do really well.”

Teri Nieveen, a Title I teacher and Teammates co-coordinator at Freeman, said Freeman has spent the last five years becoming Strengths School. First, all of the staff and slivers of students took the Strengths Assessment. Then, Freeman brought it to all its students.

“We like to bring in experts to talk about these strengths,” she said. “We try to find one time every quarter where we have a two-hour activity so kids can do more exploring and learning about their strengths.”

Nieveen said the Strengths Assessment gives students a chance to understand themselves better and provides practical advantages.

“We’ve had students who have gone out who have used their strengths in interviews or used them in scholarship applications,” she said. “Even employers tell us, that puts you a step ahead.”

Holen spoke to every class at Freeman Public Schools. She encouraged introspection throughout her talk and encouraged student participation. She said the most rewarding aspect of her job is meeting and hearing from students.

“I love getting out and meeting all these students across the state,” Holen said. “I get to know so many different types of people. I’m typically presenting, but I could be in a bouncy house with kids the next day.”

Holen became Miss Nebraska in June 2021. She grew up with the inspiration of her mother, Jodi (Miller) Holen, who was declared 1988 Miss Nebraska.

Holen said she is grateful for the platform she’s been given, and she hopes to continue helping people across the state identify their strengths.

“With these strengths, you realize what kind of impact you can have,” she said.

