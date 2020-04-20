You are the owner of this article.
Missing Tekamah boys found safe in Kansas
TEKAMAH, Neb. (AP) — Two young southeastern Nebraska boys who were the subject of an urgent Amber alert Monday were found safe in Wichita, Kansas, police in Nebraska said.

An Amber alert was issued Monday morning in Nebraska for the two boys, ages 7 and 4, who were taken from a home in Tekamah, police said. The alert was later extended to Kansas.

The man accused of taking the boys was a step-grandparent and was caught and arrested in Wichita after a police chase, Tekamah Police Chief Dan Jacobs said. Jacobs said the boys were found safe in the man’s vehicle.

Jacobs said no charges had yet been filed, and authorities believe the suspect could have been suffering from a mental health issue.

