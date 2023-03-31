A Missouri man was arrested for sexual assault and sex trafficking a minor after allegedly having a relationship with a Beatrice teen.

Samuel R. Howe, 55, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor, sex trafficking a minor and enticement by electronic device following the February assault.

On Feb. 18, a 15-year-old female reported to Beatrice police that she had been abducted the day before and sexually assaulted. She told police she was abducted by two men in a truck in downtown Beatrice.

The victim stated the men wanted popcorn from the theater and she delivered it to the truck, at which point she was pulled into the truck, blindfolded and driven out of Beatrice. Arrest documents state the victim told police she was sexually assaulted in the parking lot and at another location.

The victim told police she was eventually able to jump out of the truck while partially clothed when it slowed down and reported the incident to police.

Video from a nearby business showed a dark-colored pickup pull up to Beatrice Cinema at around 10:20 p.m. that night and a person walked up to the truck.

The victim later confided to her mother that she had actually intended to run away and searched the internet for someone to help her in early February.

One of the men she made contact with was a white male in his 50s who lived in St. Joseph, Mo. The two communicated for several days, and the man eventually agreed to get her from Beatrice.

He drove her to Marysville, Kan., and he asked the victim to get undressed. Documents state it was later decided the victim should not run away, and she was driven back to Nebraska. Howe allegedly assaulted the victim in the parking lot, during the drive and when they got back to Beatrice.

The two continued to communicate following the incident, and police later assumed her profile on the dating app where they were talking.

Howe agreed to meet the victim in Omaha on March 18, and said he would bring the victim’s clothes that were left in the truck. During an interview with police, Howe allegedly admitted to meeting with the victim.

His bond was set at $1 million with a 10 percent deposit in Gage County Court on Thursday.