Monster trucks close out Gage County Fair events

Events got too extreme at the Beatrice Speedway Sunday evening, as monster trucks and ATVs raced and performed tricks to help close out the 2021 Gage County Fair.

The 2Xtreme drivers included Jimmy Creten in Bounty Hunter, Dawn Creten in Scarlet Bandit, Austin Minton in Jekyll and Hyde, and Tanner Root in Iron Outlaw.

Minton was overwhelmingly the crowd favorite in the two-wheel skills competition, performing a stoppie that put the rear of Jekyll and Hyde straight in the air. Jimmy Creten, however, placed first overall in a bracket race competition.

In between the monster truck events, Team Nebraska faced Team Kansas in an ATV race around the speedway. Team Nebraska won two out of three, which then turned to a grudge match between the two leading racers. Not to be outdone in their home state, Team Nebraska once again took the title.

The evening ended with each monster truck going freestyle across the course, with an increased focus on getting the highest air and destroying the cars laid out across the track.

More information about 2Xtreme Racing can be found at bountyhunter4x4.diamond3.net/

