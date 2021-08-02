Monster trucks close out Gage County Fair events

Scarlet Bandit's Dawn Creten and Iron Outlaw's Tanner Root go for simultaneous wheelies over cars laid out on the track.
Jekyll and Hyde driver Austin Minton gets major air off a ramp in the two-wheel skills competition.
Bounty Hunter and Jekyll and Hyde race across the Beatrice Speedway as part of the 2Xtreme Racing monster truck event at the Gage County Fair on Sunday evening.
Kid drivers prepare to race to the finish line in their mini-vehicles during an intermission at the monster truck event.
Team Nebraska faces Team Kansas in an ATV race around the Beatrice Speedway.
Blast From the Past shakes the stands during a fiery speedoff.
Not to be outdone in their home state, Team Nebraska wins in a grudge match against Team Kansas.
Gage County Fair attendees take turns riding in monster truck Knucklehead during the 2Xtreme Racing event at the Beatrice Speedway Sunday evening.
Events got too extreme at the Beatrice Speedway Sunday evening, as monster trucks and ATVs raced and performed tricks to help close out the 2021 Gage County Fair.
The 2Xtreme drivers included Jimmy Creten in Bounty Hunter, Dawn Creten in Scarlet Bandit, Austin Minton in Jekyll and Hyde, and Tanner Root in Iron Outlaw.
Minton was overwhelmingly the crowd favorite in the two-wheel skills competition, performing a stoppie that put the rear of Jekyll and Hyde straight in the air. Jimmy Creten, however, placed first overall in a bracket race competition.
In between the monster truck events, Team Nebraska faced Team Kansas in an ATV race around the speedway. Team Nebraska won two out of three, which then turned to a grudge match between the two leading racers. Not to be outdone in their home state, Team Nebraska once again took the title.
The evening ended with each monster truck going freestyle across the course, with an increased focus on getting the highest air and destroying the cars laid out across the track.
More information about 2Xtreme Racing can be found at bountyhunter4x4.diamond3.net/
