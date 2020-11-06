More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Gage County

More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Gage County in the last week.

Since last week, there have been 112 additional cases in Gage, 84 in Saline, 32 in Jefferson, 14 in Thayer and 48 in Fillmore Counties, according to data from Public Health Solutions.

Running totals for each county are 676 in Gage, 1,024 in Saline, 116 in Jefferson, 155 in Fillmore and 82 in Thayer counties, for a total of 2,053 cases in Public Health Solutions’ district.

On Wednesday, Public Health Solutions received 101 positive cases requiring case investigation. This is the highest single day total recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We are at a critical point in this pandemic”, said Kim Showalter, PHS Health Director. “Everyone should be concerned as our hospitals continue to care for more patients and make changes to accommodate the increase in patients needing care. We are asking everyone to follow the basic safety precautions of wearing a mask while in public, practicing social distancing, and avoiding social gatherings. We need everyone’s help to stop the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. This is the only way we can keep kids in school, employees at work, and hospital beds available for those that need them."

Weekly hospitalizations stand at 22.