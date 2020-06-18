More COVID-19 cases confirmed in southeast Nebraska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Public Health Solutions released the latest figures for COVID-19 in the district, which include a new case in Gage County.

PHS reported that in the last two weeks there has been one new case in Gage County, 22 new cases in Saline County, two new cases in Jefferson County, seven new cases in Fillmore County and no new cases in Thayer County.

The news brings the total number of cases in the Public Health Solutions district to 598.

Gage County has had a total of 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while there have been 528 in Saline County, nine in Jefferson County, 14 in Fillmore and one case in Thayer County.

The figures are cumulative totals and include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19, but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic.

Contact investigations are in progress for all newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the district. In Fillmore County, at least six of the newly confirmed cases are associated with a shared workplace exposure.

All individuals who were identified as close contacts of the individuals testing positive are self-quarantined at home and the individuals confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 are self-isolated at home with their household members.

