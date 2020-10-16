More COVID-19 cases reported in Gage County

More than 50 additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Gage County in the last week.

Public Health Solutions released the latest figures for its five-county area on Friday. From Oct. 7-14, the department reported there have been 56 new cases in Gage, 32 new cases in Saline, 11 new cases in Jefferson, eight new cases in Fillmore and five new cases in Thayer counties.

By county, there have now been 330 cases in Gage, 790 in Saline, 44 in Jefferson, 64 in Fillmore and 34 in Thayer counties for a cumulative total of 1,351 cases.

The cumulative totals include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic.

During the last week, Public Health Solutions received 756 lab results. Of these results, 112 were positive, and 644 were negative for a one-week positivity rate of 14.81%.

A cumulative total of 13,027 tests have been administered in the district with an overall testing positivity rate of approximately 10.4%.