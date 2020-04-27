More COVID-19 confirmed in Gage and Saline counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The number of COVID-19 cases associated with meatpacking plants continues to rise.

Saline County now has 60 confirmed cases of the disease, 47 of which are directly linked to the Smithfield plant in Crete, according the Public Health Solutions Health District. There is at least one case in Lincoln that's also linked to the plant.

Less than a week ago, on Wednesday, there were 17 total cases in Saline County and nine linked to the plant.

That was before about 170 people were tested in Crete at clinics held by the Nebraska National Guard on Thursday and Bryan Health on Friday. The health district said many of those test results are still pending.

Public Health Solutions confirmed that Jefferson County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 over the weekend. Gage County, meanwhile, had one additional confirmed case last week, bringing its total to 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The newest case confirmed last week in Gage County is a male in his 80s.