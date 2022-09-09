More than $300,000 raised for Gage County organizations

A one-day fundraising event raised a total of $301,128.17 given by 1,606 donors on Thursday.

A total of 61 organizations registered earlier in the year for Big Give Gage, with specific projects and monetary goals.

Don Vetrovsky, Chairman of the Gage County Foundation, said he had been eagerly watching the total amount raised increase throughout the day.

“We’re in our fourth year and many of the people come in with their checks written and know which organizations that they want to give to,” said Vetrovsky. “In four years, we have been able to gift the non-profits in Gage County over one million dollars. I’m so proud of our community."

Donors could pre-give starting Sept. 1 on the website, however the majority of the donations were received from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. In-person giving was also available at Vintage Venue in Beatrice from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vetrovsky said he was so happy with the relationships that have been built with the Gage County Foundation, the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center Foundation, and the organizations participating in Big Give Gage.

Gina Heckey, Foundation Director, said there had been a lot of repeat donors, but also several first-time givers.

“We give all of the organizations a platform, but they are the ones doing a lot of work,” said Heckey. “If nothing else is accomplished, if people aren’t giving or able to give, they are logging on and reading about all of the organizations and the projects that are changing our community. It’s about raising awareness."

Heckey said there are benefits beyond the dollars raised to the non-profits.

“This is the first year we received proclamations from the city and county governments which I feel like takes it to the next step representing philanthropy and the importance of it in Gage County,” said Heckey. “These organizations do amazing work and we’re acknowledging that.”

Checks will be distributed to the non-profit organizations in October.