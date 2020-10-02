More than 50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gage County

Gage County saw an increase of more than 50 COVID-19 cases in the last week.

Public Health Solutions reported that from Sept. 23-30 there were 53 additional cases confirmed in Gage County. In addition, there were 36 cases in Saline, five in Jefferson, three in Fillmore and two in Thayer counties.

The announcement brings total cases by county to 274 in Gage, 758 in Saline, 33 in Jefferson, 56 in Fillmore and 31 in Thayer counties.

A press release from Public Health Solutions stated the figures are cumulative totals and include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic.

The district now has a total of 1,152 cases, one week after it passed the 1,000 mark.

In the last week Public Health Solutions received 661 lab results. Of these results, a total of 99 were positive, and 562 were negative for a one-week positivity rate of 15%. A cumulative total of 11,450 tests have been administered in the district with an overall testing positivity rate of approximately 10%.