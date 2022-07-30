More than 80 birds shown at poultry show

Friday’s poultry show at the Gage County Fair was well attended as visitors saw more than 80 birds shown in the annual event.

The show was aided by relatively mild temperatures in the low 80s, and fair poultry superintendent Alan McVay said numbers were on par with previous years.

“We are expecting a really good show,” he said. “We’ve got 80-plus birds and the number of showmanship is up this year for the seniors, juniors and intermediates. Those kids, just roughly I’d say we’ve got 20 or so showing. We’ve got a good number of birds for as hot as it’s been.”

McVay has been involved with the fair for 40 years, with both his kids and grandkids having been past participants.

He added that earlier this year there were concerns of bird flu across the state, though he doesn’t believe that impacted this year’s turnout.

“It might have worried some people in the spring as far as why put a lot of effort into it because of the fact we may not have a show, but that didn’t pan out,” he said. “I have not had anybody say to me they were going to come or not come because of that.”

Jayson Johnson, who judged this year’s poultry show for the second consecutive year, agreed that health concerns for the animals didn’t hinder the show.

“It seems like it’s been more in the commercial-type farms,” he said. “I’m not going to say it hasn’t been anywhere else, but more with commercial farms than the backyard type farms where they’re out roaming. I’m sure it is still a concern to some people. We showed at our county fair with our kids and they’re planning on doing the state fair and stuff like that. It is what it is, if it happens, it happens. There’s not much you can do to stop it.”

Johnson added he enjoys judging the event and getting to see the effort that goes into presenting the animals.

“It’s great to see some of the quality birds the kids bring and the hard work they put in,” he said. “A lot of these birds I’ve seen here today are fairly young, but are in decent condition so it’s nice to see the work they’re putting in.”

McVay added that organizers are seeing more entries from students who live in town, helping to increase numbers at the show.

“We started to gain ground and get back and are hoping in the future to get some more birds out here,” he said. “We’re finding there’s a lot of kids from in town doing a lot of the showing because they’re able to keep birds without living on a farm.”