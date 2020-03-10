Mosaic receives $85,000 donation

Bargain Box sells a variety of goods from its downtown thrift store, and on Monday the volunteer efforts of nearly 60 people were demonstrated when Bargain Box made its annual check presentation to Mosaic.

Board members of the thrift store, at 506 Court St., held the annual meeting at Classic’s where a check for $85,000 was presented to Mosaic, which was $5,000 more than the store generated the previous year.

“That’s what the Bargain Box is all about, supporting Mosaic,” said board president Dianna Cole. “All of our profit for the year go to Mosaic. It’s all volunteer work and nobody is paid, and all the items that come into the store are donated.”

Mosaic is a nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.

Cole added that the support Bargain Box provides Mosaic is a key reason many choose to shop there and also donate their items to be sold.

“We have wonderful community support, and not only from Beatrice, but from Kansas, Lincoln and the surrounding area,” she said. “It’s a very dedicated group of contributors. The reason being, they know what we’re there for. We’re there to help Mosaic financially.”