Mosaic receives $85,000 donation

Bargain Box sells a variety of goods from its downtown thrift store, and on Monday the volunteer efforts of nearly 60 people were demonstrated when Bargain Box made its annual check presentation to Mosaic.
Board members of the thrift store, at 506 Court St., held the annual meeting at Classic’s where a check for $85,000 was presented to Mosaic, which was $5,000 more than the store generated the previous year.
“That’s what the Bargain Box is all about, supporting Mosaic,” said board president Dianna Cole. “All of our profit for the year go to Mosaic. It’s all volunteer work and nobody is paid, and all the items that come into the store are donated.”
Mosaic is a nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.
Cole added that the support Bargain Box provides Mosaic is a key reason many choose to shop there and also donate their items to be sold.
You have free articles remaining.
“We have wonderful community support, and not only from Beatrice, but from Kansas, Lincoln and the surrounding area,” she said. “It’s a very dedicated group of contributors. The reason being, they know what we’re there for. We’re there to help Mosaic financially.”
Margie Higgins, production manager at the day service area at Mosaic, thanked Bargain Box volunteers for their 12,600 hours in the last year, and said the funds are often used to buy things for residents at Mosaic.
“The two biggest items purchased were wheelchairs,” she said. “…Medicare denied them, but with your dollars we were able to go ahead and purchase those new chairs to promote their independence. Both of these individuals appreciate that very much.
“The amount of time that they’ve put in, and it’s also the community bringing their fine items that they can donate. I really do believe it is looked at more as a boutique with the way they have things displayed.”
Bargain Box is open Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The store is having a 1/2 price sale this weekend, March 12-14, and sack sales March 19-21.