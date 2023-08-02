Mosaic in Beatrice has new leadership in the administrator’s offices.

Executive Director Lydia Paulson has been working in this role since May. She was hired as the associate director in December.

Paulson said it has been a lot of change very quickly, but she is excited moving forward.

She noted that some of her greatest joys were in the little things.

“The individuals that we support are so appreciative of everything that we do,” she said. “We get so many hugs. We could talk all day about the joys because there are just so many of them.”

Paulson noted that her challenges were dependent on the day.

Associate Director Addison Huss has been with Mosaic for more than five years. She started as a Direct Support Professional before working as a certified medication specialist, LPN, RN and the health services manager. She has worked in her new role since the end of June.

Huss said her biggest joys were in the every day.

“We have a tagline of “Real Life. Real Possibilities,” she said. “We strive to do that every single day. The joys of seeing the individuals laugh and smile. Their joy brings us joy.”

Paulson said Mosaic has a whole person focus.

“We’re here to support their goals,” she said. “After COVID we are finally able to go out and shop, go to community events, or have people come to campus.”

Home Day is an event planned for Sunday, Sept. 10 on the campus. Activities include yard games, a meal, and a band. Volunteers will be providing special activities also.

“We want to celebrate our individuals,” Huss said.

Some individuals will also be taking a trip to Worlds of Fun on August 19-20.

Huss noted that about 50% of the individuals that live at Mosaic have jobs.

“They’re not all full time,” she said. “They all make over minimum wage and that is so important to so many of them to have meaningful work. If they don’t have a job, they might participate in other activities like Chapel or in the community during the day.”

She noted there is a wonderful staff In Beatrice.

“We wouldn’t be as successful at living our mission if it were not for the people on the frontlines,” she said.

Mosaic serves individuals in 12 states. There are six locations in Nebraska: Beatrice, Axtell, Norfolk, Lincoln, Omaha and Central Nebraska.

Mosaic supports 91 individuals on the Beatrice campus. There are 181 employees in the seven homes and the Work and Wellness Center. They are planning to open an eighth home soon.