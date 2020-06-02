Most Gage County Fair events canceled due to COVID-19 epidemic

Livestock shows will be held throughout the week with animals being checked-in at the fairgrounds in the morning on the day of the assigned to the species. The one-day shows will be held in the Livestock Barn.

Horse shows will be held at the arena for three days, but animals will not be allowed to stay over-night.

There will be no camping at the fairgrounds and fees that have been paid will be refunded.

“There is a possibility of doing live streaming or YouTube videos for the livestock shows for people who will not be able to attend the show," Wiegand said. "We are limited to 175 spectators in the barn and require social distancing."

The entertainment, indoor commercial vendors, the beer garden, ground acts, car show and the carnival have been canceled for the 2020 fair.

“We will not be able to have an Open Class area this year,” said Patti Folkerts, Open Class Superintendent. “There is too much of a risk.”

Premiums will be paid to the exhibitors as in previous years, however, the Ag Society will discuss and decide if there will be a Premium Auction during the July meeting.

“We want to be sure our fair this year doesn’t jeopardize the 2021 fair,” said Whitwer.