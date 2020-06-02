Most Gage County Fair events canceled due to COVID-19 epidemic

With an announcement Tuesday that most of the Gage County Fair activities will not be held in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are hopeful that many of the exhibits will still be able to be judged this year.
“We need to follow the CDC guidelines and consider the risks,” said Lisa Wiegand, Ag Society Treasurer and Gage County Emergency Manager.
The 2020 Gage County Fair in July will be a 4-H and FFA youth driven event with opportunities for static projects and livestock shows, though without the traditional carnival and grandstand entertainment.
“It will look different this year. We need to work together and think through some of the challenges that are being presented,” said Steve Whitwer, Ag Society President.
The Gage County Fair traditionally features three nights of music entertainment, though acts for 2020 were never announced and tickets were not on sale.
The annual Eve of Destruction may be held later in the summer, officials said, but will not be a part of the fair.
According to a plan set up by Jacie Milius, Gage County Assistant Extension Educator, and Jane Esau, Gage County 4-H Assistant, the static exhibits will be entered in a time scheduled, according to last name of the youth, on Tuesday, July 22.
Livestock shows will be held throughout the week with animals being checked-in at the fairgrounds in the morning on the day of the assigned to the species. The one-day shows will be held in the Livestock Barn.
Horse shows will be held at the arena for three days, but animals will not be allowed to stay over-night.
There will be no camping at the fairgrounds and fees that have been paid will be refunded.
“There is a possibility of doing live streaming or YouTube videos for the livestock shows for people who will not be able to attend the show," Wiegand said. "We are limited to 175 spectators in the barn and require social distancing."
The entertainment, indoor commercial vendors, the beer garden, ground acts, car show and the carnival have been canceled for the 2020 fair.
“We will not be able to have an Open Class area this year,” said Patti Folkerts, Open Class Superintendent. “There is too much of a risk.”
Premiums will be paid to the exhibitors as in previous years, however, the Ag Society will discuss and decide if there will be a Premium Auction during the July meeting.
“We want to be sure our fair this year doesn’t jeopardize the 2021 fair,” said Whitwer.
In a separate discussion, the Ag Society moved to hold races at the Beatrice Speedway on June 19 and June 26.
“After two weeks we will review and make a decision on remainder of the season,” said Wiegand. “In adherence to state and district guidelines of public health and safety around Covid-19, we can only allow 558 spectators in the grandstands. There are also limitations for the pit area.”
Women for Racing will be assisting with seating in the grandstand and cleaning in the restrooms.
“Without holding the Spring Nationals the last two years, we need to start the season out in a financially positive way,” said Derek Fralin, Racing Chairman.
Admission prices were increased to $12 for adults and youth with no re-entry allowed.
