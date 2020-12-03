Mother-to-Mother and Filley Lutheran church partner to provide Christmas meals

Courtney said people can register for the meal by calling 402-223-6042 and joining Mother-to-Mother’s newsletter, and that the last day to register is Friday, Dec. 4. She said those meals can be picked up from Vintage Venue, or delivered to families if need be.

Courtney noted that families have so many expenses to cover as it is, and that ensuring they get good food and can share a meal with their loved ones is one of the best things any organization can do.

“That’s when relationships are built, around the dinner table,” Courtney said. “It’s pretty hard to do anything if you’re hungry, whether you’re a mom, a dad or a child. So offering this kind of time for them to have a dinner that they can serve and fix their family, it just empowers people and helps warm their hearts, as well, to know they’re being remembered.”

Mother-to-Mother is also providing craft packets for families this month, with activities like making Christmas ornaments.

Courtney said the organization firmly believes that it’s important for families to do things together, in addition to eating together. She said during a year without COVID-19, Mother-to-Mother organizes monthly events like trips to the movies and game nights.