Mother-to-Mother and Filley Lutheran church partner to provide Christmas meals

Beatrice’s Mother-To-Mother Ministry and the American Lutheran Church of Filley are partnering to ensure local families get a warm meal for Christmas.
On Wednesday, Dec. 16 in the afternoon, and all day Thursday, Dec. 17, roughly 33 families can pick up ingredients from Mother-to-Mother/Burwood Book at 111 S. Fifth St. in Beatrice.
Mother-to-Mother Coordinator Diane Courtney explained that meals will not be prepared this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said it will allow those families to prepare a meal of meat, vegetables, potatoes and a readymade pie whenever they’d like to.
Courtney said that over 30 people utilize the ministry’s resources each month, and that they were either asked while visiting or were contacted to see if they needed a meal. She said Mother-to-Mother has organized Christmas meals and activities every year since they opened 31 years ago, and that the Lutheran Church started contributing roughly three years ago.
Carol Frerichs, a member of the church’s council, said last year they planned to collect food for 10 meals, not knowing how many families would use the service.
“We had to draw names,” Frerichs said. “So this year we’re working together…I really think people are aware that the need is great for so many people.”
Mother-to-Mother is also providing a free meal for families in need on Thursday, Dec. 10, catered by Vintage Venue with desserts from Sifted Sweets.
Courtney said people can register for the meal by calling 402-223-6042 and joining Mother-to-Mother’s newsletter, and that the last day to register is Friday, Dec. 4. She said those meals can be picked up from Vintage Venue, or delivered to families if need be.
Courtney noted that families have so many expenses to cover as it is, and that ensuring they get good food and can share a meal with their loved ones is one of the best things any organization can do.
“That’s when relationships are built, around the dinner table,” Courtney said. “It’s pretty hard to do anything if you’re hungry, whether you’re a mom, a dad or a child. So offering this kind of time for them to have a dinner that they can serve and fix their family, it just empowers people and helps warm their hearts, as well, to know they’re being remembered.”
Mother-to-Mother is also providing craft packets for families this month, with activities like making Christmas ornaments.
Courtney said the organization firmly believes that it’s important for families to do things together, in addition to eating together. She said during a year without COVID-19, Mother-to-Mother organizes monthly events like trips to the movies and game nights.
“Once they’re registered and receive our newsletter, then they find out about those events and all they have to do is call and let us know that they would like to come or participate,” Courtney explained.
Courtney said there are several ways people can help Mother-to-Mother and those local families, including donating money, children’s diapers, wipes and clothes, and books of all age ranges and genres to Mother-To-Mother Ministry/Burwood Books, as well as shopping at Burwood Books.
The store is open from 10a.m.-4p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10a.m. to 2p.m. on Saturdays.
Courtney said people can also call 402-223-6042 if they would like to volunteer.
“We’re always in search of volunteers to help clean books and sort through clothes, things like that, as well,” Courtney said. “Volunteers are very much appreciated and welcome.”
